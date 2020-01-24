‘We don’t know why they attack (the graves), they are dead,’ said one local in the community near Strasbourg. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/24/locals-still-searching-for-answers-over-jewish-cemetery-attack

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live