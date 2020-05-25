-
Hong Kong: Thousands defy lockdown orders to protest China’s security law | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
UK PM Boris Johnson backs top aide after lockdown revelations - 11 hours ago
-
Netanyahu on trial: Israel’s first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown in Russia: Moscow continues with strict health measures as infections still on the rise - 12 hours ago
-
Financing a recovery: EU ‘frugal four’ at odds with Brussels over €500 billion rescue - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown backlash: Protest show growing frustration against restrictions in Germany - 12 hours ago
-
Spain’s phased reopening: PM praises ‘formidable’ response as two-speed de-escalation begins - 12 hours ago
-
US beaches, parks full on Memorial Day weekend despite pandemic - 12 hours ago
-
Cemeteries overflow in Aden as COVID-19 deaths spike in Yemen - 13 hours ago
-
Macron government faces tough talks on French hospital revamp in wake of Covid-19 - 13 hours ago
Lockdown backlash: Protest show growing frustration against restrictions in Germany
After Stuttgart, many protests took place in Berlin.
