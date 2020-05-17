Lockdown diary: How the coronavirus changed everyday life in France | Focus on Europe

France is easing coronavirus restrictions. For many it’s the end of isolation. The country was hard hit by the pandemic and the lockdown there was particularly strict. Now the French are getting their freedom back.

