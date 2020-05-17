-
Brexit: UK minority parties write letter in support of extension as talks stall - 9 hours ago
-
Ireland: Country enters phase 1 of 5-step plan to lift restrictions - 9 hours ago
-
Europeans enjoy weekend sun as lockdown ease, but risks remain - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Transport for London receives £1.6 billion bailout as revenue drops 90% - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: England’s primary schools reopening plan – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 10 hours ago
-
Coronavirus LIVE: ‘Ghost football’ and online events as Europe adapts to life without a vaccine - 10 hours ago
-
Brazil’s president pushes for end to lockdown - 10 hours ago
-
India extends coronavirus lockdown to May 31 - 11 hours ago
-
Healthcare workers turn their backs on Belgium’s prime minister - 21 hours ago
-
Rami Makhlouf rejects gov’t demand he step down from Syriatel - 23 hours ago
Lockdown diary: How the coronavirus changed everyday life in France | Focus on Europe
France is easing coronavirus restrictions. For many it’s the end of isolation. The country was hard hit by the pandemic and the lockdown there was particularly strict. Now the French are getting their freedom back.
