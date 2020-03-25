Lockdown eased in Hubei province despite doubling of new coronavirus cases in China

China’s Hubei province where the coronavirus pandemic originated will lift travel restrictions on people leaving the region as the epidemic there eases, but other regions will tighten controls as new cases double due to imported infections. Our Beijing correspondent Charles Pellegrin tells us more.

