Lockdown: France orders closure of restaurants and all ‘non-essential’ commerce to stem coronavirus

46 mins ago

France has gone on lockdown after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe ordered the closure of restaurants, cafés and all other “non-essential” commerce beginning at midnight on Saturday. Groceries, pharmacies, tobacconists and petrol stations will remain open.

