Lockdown rules: “We still don’t know what Americans will tolerate” – The World This Week

2 hours ago

Rather than a “national shift in character”, The Daily Beast National Edtior Matthew Taylor predicts U.S. will come out of #confinement much the same as going in: from the confines of his Brooklyn apartment, he spells out the stark contrast between New York City and places like the Great Plains of Montana.
