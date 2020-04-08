Lockdown spurs Hong Kong pandas to finally mate after a decade

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, April 8: We look at reactions in China as the city of Wuhan, the Covid-19 epicentre, reopens after a 76-day lockdown. Also, a pair of pandas take advantage of a deserted theme park to mate for the first time in a decade!

