Lockdowns, closures: How is each US state handling coronavirus?

Daily life is changing for Americans as tens of millions across five states are ordered to stay at home.

On Saturday, New Jersey joined California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut in ordering residents to stay at home and shuttering “non-essential” businesses to minimize transmission of the disease, orders affecting nearly 85 million Americans.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago, in the US state of Illinois.

