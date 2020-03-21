Share
Locked-down France imposes strict restrictions on movement

2 hours ago

French citizens are adjusting to drastic changes in their lifestyles due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of police officers have been deployed to enforce the regulations – and those breaking them are fined.
During their confinement, people may only leave home for essential work, to buy medicines or food.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler takes a look at how the restrictions are affecting the French.

