Locked-down France imposes strict restrictions on movement

French citizens are adjusting to drastic changes in their lifestyles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of police officers have been deployed to enforce the regulations – and those breaking them are fined.

During their confinement, people may only leave home for essential work, to buy medicines or food.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler takes a look at how the restrictions are affecting the French.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #COVID0-19 #Coronavirus