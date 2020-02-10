Locust plague: Millions at risk of famine

It is the worst invasion of desert locusts in a quarter of a century.

The food supplies and livelihoods of millions across East Africa and South Asia are under threat.

The situation has been declared a national emergency in some countries, including Somalia and Pakistan.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

