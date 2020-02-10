Share
0 0 0 0

Locust plague: Millions at risk of famine

31 mins ago

It is the worst invasion of desert locusts in a quarter of a century.
The food supplies and livelihoods of millions across East Africa and South Asia are under threat.
The situation has been declared a national emergency in some countries, including Somalia and Pakistan.
Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Locusts #Pests

Leave a Comment