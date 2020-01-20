-
Locust swarms threatens East Africa’s crops
The worst locust plague in 25 years is wiping out East Africa’s crops, further straining food supplies in an area that is already at risk from bad weather and conflicts.
Authorities say unseasonal rains have caused the outbreak and they have now started spraying insecticide on the harvests.
Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Samburu County, Kenya.
