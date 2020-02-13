-
Locusts in East Africa threaten to become a plague | DW News
Millions of people in East Africa are facing an impending disaster – as swarms of locusts are ravaging fields of crops. The UN is calling for urgent action saying the food security of people in the affected region is at risk. More rainfall in the weeks ahead will bring fresh vegetation to feed new generations of the pests.Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
