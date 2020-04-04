London’s newest 4,000-bed hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

The UK has reported nearly 700 new deaths, taking its toll to more than 3,500.

The news came as a new hospital was opened in the capital, just over a week after work on it began.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, said on Friday he was remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a raised temperature, seven days after he first tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #NightingaleHospital #UKcoronavirus