Longtime leader Gnassingbe seeks fourth term in Togo’s election

When voters in Togo head to the polls this weekend they will have to choose between keeping a dynasty that has ruled the tiny West African nation for more than half a century, or a new leader.

In the first of a series of stories on the election, Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris went to Lome, the capital of Togo, to find out what matters to the people there.

