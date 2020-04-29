Looters hit local businesses under lockdown in South Africa

Since South Africa introduced strict lockdown measures last month, protests, looting and riots have become commonplace, particularly in poorer neighbourhoods. But while some say the looting of local stores is linked to food shortages linked to the coronavirus, others call it theft.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en