Los Angeles honours Kobe Bryant and daughter in public memorial

A memorial for basketball legend Kobe Bryant has been held in Los Angeles.

The retired LA Lakers star was killed alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.

The service took place at the Staples Center – a stadium known as “the house that Kobe built”.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles in the US state of California.

