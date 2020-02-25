Share
Los Angeles honours Kobe Bryant and daughter in public memorial

February 25, 2020

A memorial for basketball legend Kobe Bryant has been held in Los Angeles.
The retired LA Lakers star was killed alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.
The service took place at the Staples Center – a stadium known as “the house that Kobe built”.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles in the US state of California.

