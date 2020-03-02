‘Losing €1billion a month’: Coronavirus hits European tourism

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

Across Europe, normally bustling tourist sites have seen visitor numbers plummet amid fears over the coronavirus epidemic. On Monday, the EU’s industry chief said the tourism sector was losing around €1billion a month because of the virus.

