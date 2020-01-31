Lost in translation? Exploring the peculiarities of French humour

France is known around the world for its food, culture and quality of life but not so much for its sense of humour, which can often leave foreigners nonplussed. How much of that is due to jokes being lost in translation and how much of it is simply cultural? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot explore French humour and hopefully get a laugh out of it!

