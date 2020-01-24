Share
Loudspeakers blast ‘No, no America!’ as Baghdad protesters demand US troops quit Iraq

3 hours ago

Hundreds of supporters of an influential, radical Shi’ite cleric gathered Friday in central Baghdad for a rally to demand that American troops leave the country amid heightened tensions after a US drone strike earlier this month killed a top Iranian general in the Iraqi capital. 

