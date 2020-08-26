-
Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence - 40 mins ago
-
Black man shot by Kenosha police is paralysed, lawyers say, as US city sees third night of unrest - about 1 hour ago
-
Louisiana, Texas brace for Hurricane Laura landfall - about 1 hour ago
-
#TheCube YouTube video removals soar as platform changes tactic during pandemic - about 1 hour ago
-
Nightlife clusters: Parts of Europe consider increased restrictions on leisure - about 1 hour ago
-
Belarus crisis: Further arrests as pro and anti-government demonstrators protest - about 1 hour ago
-
US republican convention: Second night marked by speeches from Trump family members - about 1 hour ago
-
Greece-Turkey tensions: Both countries announce military exercises in sea between Crete and Cyprus - about 1 hour ago
-
At least one person shot dead as Kenosha Black Lives Matter protests continue | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: ‘Spark could lead to disaster’ in east Mediterranean - 2 hours ago
Louisiana, Texas brace for Hurricane Laura landfall
The US states of Texas and Louisiana are bracing themselves for what could be a major storm.
Hurricane Laura has already claimed lives in the Caribbean but could hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.
