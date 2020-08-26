Louisiana, Texas brace for Hurricane Laura landfall

The US states of Texas and Louisiana are bracing themselves for what could be a major storm.

Hurricane Laura has already claimed lives in the Caribbean but could hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

