Lower turnout as protesters rally against new Lebanon PM

Protesters have continued to take to the streets in Lebanon’s capital Beirut where police and demonstrators have clashed.

Prime Minister-designated Hassan Diab’s appointment has split the country into two camps: Sunni and Shia, as Diab is backed by Hezbollah.

But some seem prepared to give Diab a shot at the job as Lebanon faces its worst economic crisis in decades.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Beirut.

