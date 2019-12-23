-
Lower turnout as protesters rally against new Lebanon PM
Protesters have continued to take to the streets in Lebanon’s capital Beirut where police and demonstrators have clashed.
Prime Minister-designated Hassan Diab’s appointment has split the country into two camps: Sunni and Shia, as Diab is backed by Hezbollah.
But some seem prepared to give Diab a shot at the job as Lebanon faces its worst economic crisis in decades.
Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Beirut.
