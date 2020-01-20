Luanda Leaks: Angola’s Isabel dos Santos faces scrutiny

In tonight’s edition: A self made woman or the beneficiary of decades of corruption and nepotism. Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former meader and one of the continent’s weamthiest women denies damning accusations arising from the Luanda leaks investigationAnd the UK tells African leaders that migrants from the continent will be more welcome post Brexit. Britain holds a an investment summit as it pitches for new trade before it exits the EU bloc on January 31st.

