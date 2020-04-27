Lucien and the Kimono Orchestra pays tribute to his grandfather on album ‘piano matinée’

Paris-based band Lucien and the Kimono Orchestra has made a name for itself on the French music scene, honing a jazz-funk sound bordering on pop and electro. Lucien Bruguière, the composer behind the project, speaks to Florence Villeminot in lockdown about his latest venture: a personal, instrumental piano album called “piano matinée” released in January.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en