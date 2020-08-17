Lukashenko challenger Tikhanouskaya calls for new vote, says ready to lead Belarus

Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, Belarus’s exiled opposition leader, said on Monday she was ready to steer the nation towards new elections as thousands of workers took to the streets of Minsk demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

