Lukashenko says he is ready to share power in Belarus as protests mount

Facing growing protests that have posed the biggest challenge to his 26 years in power, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he was ready to share power in Belarus, although not under pressure from the streets. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg has the latest.

