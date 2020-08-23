Lukashenko warns of border threats as Belarus opposition calls for Minsk rally

Belarus’s authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday ordered his defence minister to take “stringent measures” to defend the country’s territorial integrity after mass protests erupted against his claim to election victory.

