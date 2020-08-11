-
Benin city restores monuments from slave trade era - 2 hours ago
-
Putin says Russia first to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’ - 2 hours ago
-
Thailand students protest government and monarchy | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
UK: Migrants brought to Dover by Border Force officers after boat intercepted in Channel - 3 hours ago
-
Brazil: Manaus secondary school students return to class amid easing of measures - 3 hours ago
-
Thailand: Thousands rally against government at Thammasat University campus - 3 hours ago
-
Putin says Russia first to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’ - 3 hours ago
-
-
USA: Trump abruptly stops press briefing following reports of shots fired near WH - 4 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Protesters use tennis rackets to bat away tear gas canisters - 4 hours ago
Lukashenko’s election: Second night of clashes in Belarus
Protests continued for a second night in Belarus, in the wake of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko’s election victory. He won over 80 percent of the vote, but protesters say the elections were a sham. One person was killed in the violence and many others were injured.
