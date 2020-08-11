Share
Lukashenko’s election: Second night of clashes in Belarus

Protests continued for a second night in Belarus, in the wake of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko’s election victory. He won over 80 percent of the vote, but protesters say the elections were a sham. One person was killed in the violence and many others were injured.

