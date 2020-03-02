Next stop, huge debt? Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to scrap charges for using public transport.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/29/luxembourg-is-first-country-in-world-to-make-public-transport-free

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live