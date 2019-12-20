-
Macao: Ho Iat-seng attends flag-raising ceremony marking 20th anniversary of China rule
Macao’s Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng on Friday attended a flag-raising ceremony which marked 20 years since the handover of the territory to China.
Officials stood watch as Macao and Chinese flags were raised to the music of an anthem.
Macao was a colony of Portugal since the European country acquired it as a trading post in 1557, and was handed back to China on December 20, 1999, 442 years later.
