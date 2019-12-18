Macao: Xi Jinping arrives for 20th handover anniversary

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrived at Macao airport on Wednesday to commence a three-day celebration the 20th anniversary of Macao’s handover from Portugal to China.

President Xi was greeted by flag-waving children and Macao officials, and later spoke on the tarmac, where he praised Macao for “faithfully implementing ‘one country, two systems.'”

“We will join hands to draw the blueprint for Macao’s future development. In the next couples of days, I would like to communicate with people from various circles in Macao about our common concerns,” he added.

Macao was a colony of Portugal since the European country acquired it as a trading post in 1557, and was handed back to China on December 20, 1999, 442 years later.

