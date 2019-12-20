-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Macao: Xi Jinping meets Macao”s Chui Sai On at SAR”s 20th anniversary
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Macau Government Information Bureau
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with outgoing Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chui Sai On in Macao on Thursday, during celebrations of Macao’s 20th anniversary of return to the motherland.
“Macao has reached historical achievement in economic development,” Xi said. “The SAR government and sectors of society combine “One Country, Two Systems” policy with the reality of Macao society.”
Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday to attend celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the inauguration of the Macao SAR’s fifth-term government.
Video ID: 20191220-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191220-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly