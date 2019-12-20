Macao: Xi Jinping meets Macao”s Chui Sai On at SAR”s 20th anniversary

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Macau Government Information Bureau

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with outgoing Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chui Sai On in Macao on Thursday, during celebrations of Macao’s 20th anniversary of return to the motherland.

“Macao has reached historical achievement in economic development,” Xi said. “The SAR government and sectors of society combine “One Country, Two Systems” policy with the reality of Macao society.”

Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday to attend celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the inauguration of the Macao SAR’s fifth-term government.

Video ID: 20191220-007

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191220-007

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly