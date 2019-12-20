Macao: Xi meets new chief executive Ho Iat-seng following his inauguration

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng in Macao on Friday.

Footage shows the Chinese leader greeting Chief Executive Ho, who was sworn on the same day as the fifth-term chief executive of the Special Administrative Region.

According to reports, Xi expressed his support for the Chief and his cabinet during his visit, praising the ‘one country, two systems’ that applies to the region and warning against possible foreign interference in the country’s affairs.

Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday for a three-day tour to attend celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the inauguration of the Macao SAR’s fifth-term government.

