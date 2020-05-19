-
#TheCube Twitter flags post by US president Trump for potentially dissuading voting - 52 mins ago
-
South of France surge: Infections spike in regions popular with French holidaymakers - 55 mins ago
-
Covid rules breach: EU trade commissioner ‘profoundly sorry’ for attending event in Ireland - 57 mins ago
-
Baltic solidarity: Lithuanians form human chain in support of Belarus - about 1 hour ago
-
Belarus protests: Thousands of demonstrators march into independence square in Minsk - about 1 hour ago
-
It is ‘vitally important’ children return to class, Boris Johnson – Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Firefighters struggle to contain some of California’s biggest-ever blazes - 2 hours ago
-
Mali junta wants military rule for three years, agrees to free president - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus protests grow: More than 200,000 rally in central Minsk - 2 hours ago
-
Paris fans clash with riot police after PSG lose Champions League final - 2 hours ago
Macron and Merkel back EU bond to raise €500 billion for COVID-19 recovery plan
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has already indicated that his position and that of several member states collectively known as the Frugal Four “remains unchanged”, signalling that the proposal will face strong resistance.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/18/macron-and-merkel-back-eu-bond-to-raise-500-billion-for-covid-19-recovery-plan
