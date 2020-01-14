Share
Macron and Sahel leaders pledge to step up anti-jihadist fight

4 hours ago

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a new anti-Jihadist military effort in the Sahel region. He met with African leaders at a summit this week to lay out a new operational framework to deal with the growing terrorist threat in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. France 24’s Monte Francis reports.

