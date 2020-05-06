Macron announces measures to help culture sector

French President Emmanuel Macron has outlined an ambitious plan to save the country’s cultural sector. Even as France looks to emerge slowly from the lockdown from Monday, May, 11, cinemas, theatres and concert halls will remain closed for longer. Cultural events that bring more than 5,000 people together will not take place until at least September. Macron’s plan includes compensation for part-time employees, and for film and television production.

