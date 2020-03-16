Macron: “As of tomorrow, midday, and for 15 days, our movements will have to be severely limited”

After having consulted and listened to experts on the field, I have decided to ramp up the measures to limit travel and limit the contact people have. As of tomorrow, midday, and for 15 days, our movements will have to be severely limited. That means outdoor gatherings, with family, and friends, will not be allowed. Going for a walk in the park or seeing friends, is no longer allowed. You have to limit contact outside of your home. // The government will give key evenings on how to do so. Anyone who does not abide by those guidelines will be punished.

