“Nuclear force is our final recourse, the cornerstone of our security, the guarantor of our vital interests,” French president declared. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/08/macron-calls-for-coordinated-eu-nuclear-defence-strategy-with-france-at-centre

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live