Macron eases France’s eight-week coronavirus lockdown | DW News

Across Europe, countries have begun easing their coronavirus restrictions even as fears remain of a possible second wave of infections. In France, the government of President Emmanuel Macron is allowing millions to head back to work after two months under one of Europe’s toughest lockdowns. People there can now, for example, visit shops and get their hair cut without first having to fill out a permit.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Lockdown