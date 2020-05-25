Macron government faces tough talks on French hospital revamp in wake of Covid-19

The French health ministry is set to open negotiations on Monday with healthcare personnel over a suite of reforms to hospitals and nursing homes. Some health workers already doubt that the reforms will live up to the “massive” investment promised by President Emmanuel Macron.

