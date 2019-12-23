Macron in Niger: France, Sahel are allies in “turning point” in war on jihadists

French President Emmanuel Macron is back in France after a 3-day visit to the Sahel region, where thousands of French troops are based. On Sunday he paid tribute to the victims of the deadliest jihadist attack in Niger’s history, and met with President Mahamadou Issoufou in Niamey. The two discussed the increasing threat of extremist violence, they will meet again in France next month for a summit on Sahel security.

