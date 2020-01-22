Share
0 0 0 0

Macron Israel trip an ‘opportunity to look at wider issues’

31 mins ago

Yossi Mekelberg, an Israel expert at Chatham House and Regent’s University London, gives his analysis.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment