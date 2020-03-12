Macron on the coronavirus pandemic: “everywhere in Europe, it’s accelerating and intensifying”

“We are only at the beginning of this epidemic. And everywhere in Europe, it’s accelerating and intensifying. // The illness hits the most vulnerable people first of all. Most of them will need suitable healthcare in hospital, often assisted breathing. That’s why we’re taking extremely strong measures to boost the available numbers of hospital beds. // And I’m asking that everyone over the age of seventy, asking everyone who suffers from chronic conditions or from breathing difficulties, asking anyone handicapped, to stay at home as much as possible.”

