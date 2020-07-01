Macron says new tactics ‘shifted the dynamic’ in Sahel fight

Leaders from the G5 Sahel countries and French President Emmanuel Macron have met in Mauritania to discuss how to reduce attacks in the region.

In Mali, the political situation has worsened, with calls for the president to resign.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

