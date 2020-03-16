Macron to address nation as official warns French coronavirus situation ‘deteriorating very fast’

President Emmanuel Macron will address an anxious French nation on Monday night on the coronavirus outbreak that has seen schools, cafés and restaurants closed, the presidency said.

