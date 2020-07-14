-
New California closure orders will hamper recovery from coronavirus recession - 15 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: More than 13 million cases confirmed worldwide - 15 hours ago
-
USA: “Shame on you!” – Florida governor heckled over coronavirus response at Miami hospital - 15 hours ago
-
North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change – and it’s going to be close - 16 hours ago
-
Qatar blockade: ICJ due to rule on airspace rights dispute - 16 hours ago
-
Face coverings in shops to be compulsory from 24 July – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands hit Sofia for fifth day of anti-govt protests - 16 hours ago
-
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague - 16 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day
President Emmanuel Macron will host Tuesday a Bastille Day ceremony scaled-down because of the coronavirus pandemic and also address the French in a rare television interview as fears grow over a potential second wave of infections.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en