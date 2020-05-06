Macron unveils plan to salvage, even reinvent, the arts

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government had been under pressure to help those known collectively in France as “intermittents du spectacle,” or temporary performing arts workers, who include dancers, comedians, set designers, filmmakers and festival creators. A plan today promises relief for those in the sector hit by the pandemic, with a message that the next cultural season needs to be reinvented.

