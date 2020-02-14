Share
Macron urges “fight of the century” during shrinking glacier visit

February 14, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron visited France’s largest glacier, the Mer de Glace on Thursday morning. The 7.5 kilometre (4.7 mile) glacier lies on Mont Blanc, and has become a symbol of global warming after shrinking dramatically.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣It is estimated that the Mer de Glace diminishes by 8-10 meters per year, with the average temperature having increased by 4° between the 1950s and the 2000s.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ France vows to construct a protected nature reserve around Mont Blanc by the year-end, with rules about overcrowding and damage.⁣⁣

