Macron visits troops stationed in Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast welcomes Emmanuel Macron as he makes his traditional Christmas visit to French troops in Africa. Also, ex-President François Bozizé has returned to Central African Republic after 7 years in exile. His ouster ushered in one of the most brutal periods of violence in the country’s history. And we’ll speak to author and activist Siddharth Kara about DR Congo cobalt mining deaths. An unknown number of children are being killed or maimed in the frenzy to extract the mineral. Kara has helped launch a landmark class action lawsuit on behalf of the families against US tech giants.

