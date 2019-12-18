Share
Macron ‘willing to improve’, but not drop, pension reform plans

3 hours ago

French President Emmanuel Macron will not drop his plan for a single points-based pension system, but is “willing to improve” it in the face of fierce union resistance, an official in the presidency said Wednesday.

