‘Macron’s altercation in Jerusalem was pure political communication’

On the one hand Alexis Poulin blames Macron’s ‘bad acting’ saying he imitated Chirac’s French accent as, he claims, the French Presdient usually has a better English accent. On the other hand Time Magazine’s Vivian Walt blames Macron’s ‘fatal mistakes in moments he could have used to his advantage’. She says ‘he is his own worst enemy’.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en