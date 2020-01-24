Share
‘Macron’s altercation in Jerusalem was pure political communication’

3 hours ago

On the one hand Alexis Poulin blames Macron’s ‘bad acting’ saying he imitated Chirac’s French accent as, he claims, the French Presdient usually has a better English accent. On the other hand Time Magazine’s Vivian Walt blames Macron’s ‘fatal mistakes in moments he could have used to his advantage’. She says ‘he is his own worst enemy’.

